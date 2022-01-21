The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,240

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($28.11) to GBX 2,240 ($30.56) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.49) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.65) to GBX 1,750 ($23.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($27.02) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,013.75 ($27.48).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,799 ($24.55) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($21.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,742.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,745.48.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

