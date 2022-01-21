IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 600 ($8.19) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.32) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 520.50 ($7.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 559.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 550.55. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 470 ($6.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,964.80).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

