Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
