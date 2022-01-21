Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.