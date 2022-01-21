Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,006.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,006 ($54.66) and last traded at GBX 4,112 ($56.11), with a volume of 90839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,174 ($56.95).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($78.32) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($75.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 55.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,864.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,307.25.

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($61.35) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($61,345.34).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

