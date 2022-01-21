ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading 15.4% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) shares traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 652,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 515,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18. The stock has a market cap of C$62.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.