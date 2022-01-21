Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.15

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.15 and last traded at C$43.85, with a volume of 415255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$22.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

