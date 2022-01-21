Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 4796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Specifically, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Personalis by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Personalis by 14.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 27.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Personalis by 52.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.