GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.22

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.22 and traded as high as C$55.93. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 8,373 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDI shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0395858 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

