Raymond James Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.35.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.