Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

