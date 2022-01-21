ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

