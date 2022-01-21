thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.52 ($15.36).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €10.25 ($11.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.90 and a 200 day moving average of €9.17. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

