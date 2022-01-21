Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PLx Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

