JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €57.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.58 ($85.88).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €65.00 ($73.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.13. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

