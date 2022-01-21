Financial Analysis: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oxford Bank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 3 0 0 2.00

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus target price of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 1.04 $704.86 million $0.78 7.19

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.73% 7.96% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.