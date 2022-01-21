Reviewing Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sylvamo alerts:

This table compares Sylvamo and Suzano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.46 $170.00 million N/A N/A Suzano $5.91 billion 2.56 -$2.08 billion $1.70 6.54

Sylvamo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sylvamo and Suzano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Suzano 1 0 1 0 2.00

Sylvamo currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Suzano.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Suzano 32.76% 120.87% 11.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suzano beats Sylvamo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets. The company was founded by Leon Feffer in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.