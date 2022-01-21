Barclays Lowers DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 181.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from 186.00 to 181.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNBBY. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

