Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Raised to €80.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

