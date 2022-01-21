Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Raised to €80.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

