Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.
Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.
TSE PKI opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.52. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.78 and a twelve month high of C$41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
