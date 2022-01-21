Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.09.

TSE PKI opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.52. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.78 and a twelve month high of C$41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

