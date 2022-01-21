Zacks Investment Research Lowers McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get McAfee alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MCFE opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McAfee by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.