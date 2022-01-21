McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MCFE opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McAfee by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

