Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to Hold

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BNR opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,822,000 after buying an additional 108,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,043 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.