Zacks Investment Research Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Separately, Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

OCFC opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

