Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRON. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

