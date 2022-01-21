Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

