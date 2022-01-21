Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

