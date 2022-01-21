Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.03

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 167011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

