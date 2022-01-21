British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.31

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 10828913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

