Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

