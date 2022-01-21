TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.57

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 10493470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TaskUs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

