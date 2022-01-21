Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.23

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $17.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 3,204 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

