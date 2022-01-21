Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.91 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

