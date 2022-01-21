The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.72.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $206.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $198.44. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.