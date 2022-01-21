J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON JDW opened at GBX 913.89 ($12.47) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 907.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,024.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

