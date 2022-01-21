GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GP. Maxim Group cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GP stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 5.87.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.