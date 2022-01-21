E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of ETWO opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $124,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

