Berenberg Bank Boosts InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,700

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,400 ($73.68) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($77.09) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.77) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,260 ($71.77).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,875 ($66.52) on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.97). The stock has a market cap of £8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,173.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,776.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,774.11.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

