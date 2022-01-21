First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.42.

TSE:FM opened at C$35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.29. The firm has a market cap of C$24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.34.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

