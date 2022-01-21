Analysts Offer Predictions for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

