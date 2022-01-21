Truist Financial Comments on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

MPW opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 26,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,377,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

