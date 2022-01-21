Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elbit Systems Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elbit Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.60 per share for the year.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

