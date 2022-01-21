Analyzing Community Bancorp (CMTV) and Its Rivals

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CMTV) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Community Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp Competitors 1592 7495 6767 361 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Community Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38% Community Bancorp Competitors 27.47% 11.90% 1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $39.83 million $10.76 million 9.26 Community Bancorp Competitors $6.72 billion $1.53 billion 11.49

Community Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Bancorp peers beat Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.