Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $146.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $145.80 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $113.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $652.07 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

