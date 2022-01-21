Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) versus 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Critical Analysis

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vector Group and 22nd Century Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $2.00 billion 0.90 $92.94 million $1.34 8.70 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 12.45 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -12.65

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vector Group and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 8.32% -36.57% 15.70% 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vector Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vector Group and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vector Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.09%. 22nd Century Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 213.95%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Vector Group.

Risk & Volatility

Vector Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vector Group beats 22nd Century Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

