Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,725 ($23.54) price objective on the stock.

PPH opened at GBX 1,420 ($19.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £604.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.30. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($24.56).

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

