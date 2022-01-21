Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,725 ($23.54) price objective on the stock.
PPH opened at GBX 1,420 ($19.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £604.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.30. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($24.56).
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
