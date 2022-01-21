Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.82) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forterra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.27).

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 261 ($3.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £596.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.52. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 240.50 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.50).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

