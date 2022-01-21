Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Compugen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

