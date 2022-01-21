Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce $804.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.93 million to $808.50 million. Energizer posted sales of $848.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Energizer by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

