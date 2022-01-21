Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of VIPS opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,033,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,933,000 after buying an additional 418,467 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 74,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 32,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

