FY2023 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Truist Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.18.

CRWD stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average is $244.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

